The Delhi government has decided to not relax the ongoing lockdown as of now as the coronavirus appears to be spreading at a "faster pace" in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, asserting that the decision is aimed at saving lives. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the government will assess the situation again after one week. According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the government will review the situation on April 27.