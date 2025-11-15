/Delhi blast probe: Terrorists using dead drop platforms to evade security agencies

The investigation into the car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi has revealed that the suspects used the covert ‘dead drop’ email method to communicate to plan terror activities in order to evade getting caught by internet surveillance, sources said. The probe into the 10 November terror attack has disclosed that the three arrested doctors linked to Al Falah University used the ‘dead drop’ email technique to communicate. This method, often used by terror groups, ensures safe exchange of information with minimal digital traces.