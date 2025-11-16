LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Delhi blast BREAKING: NIA makes breakthrough in Red Fort blast case, co-conspirator arrested

Delhi blast BREAKING: NIA makes breakthrough in Red Fort blast case, co-conspirator arrested

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 19:53 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 19:53 IST
Delhi blast BREAKING: NIA makes breakthrough in Red Fort blast case, co-conspirator arrested
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in the Red Fort car bomb blast case by arresting Amir Rashid Ali, a Kashmiri resident linked to the suicide bomber, Umar Nabi.

Trending Topics

trending videos