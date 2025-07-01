Delhi bans fuel for old vehicles from July 1—ANPR cameras & impounding launched

From July 1, 2025, Delhi begins enforcing a ban on refuelling end-of-life (EoL) vehicles—diesels over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old—using ANPR cameras at around 500 petrol pumps. Enforcement teams from the Transport Department, Delhi Police, Traffic Police, and the Municipal Corporation will fine and impound non-compliant vehicles. CNG vehicles are currently exempt, but older petrol and diesel vehicles risk fines up to ₹10,000, impoundment, and scrapping. Weekly reports will be submitted to CAQM and the Petroleum Ministry.