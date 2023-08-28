Delhi: At least 6 metro stations painted with pro-Khalistan slogans

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Multiple Metro stations across India's national capital New Delhi were vandalized with pro-Khalistani graffiti. The unknown miscreants responsible are yet to be identified as of now and this comes ahead of the G20 Summit which is scheduled to take place in the Capital next month.

