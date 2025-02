In less than 12 hours, over 15 million voters will cast their ballots to elect their government in Delhi. A 48-hour silence period is in effect, during which voters will have the opportunity to reflect and make their final decisions. As political parties officially cease campaigning, India's Election Commission posted on X, stating that it will not be influenced by the deliberate pressure tactics of political parties. This comes a day after former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Election Commission of surrendering to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Watch in for more details!