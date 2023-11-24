Delhi AQI: Top ten facts about pollution in India

It is another year of North India breathing toxic air since the start of the winter season. The AQI remains at an alarming level, with no signs of any improvement in the coming days. The persistent bad air has become a health emergency. According to experts, air pollution can have long-term life-altering health impacts. How can India address its ongoing acute and deepening air quality crisis? Vikram Chandra talks to expert, Dr Vivek Nangia, Chief of Pulmonology, Max Healthcare, New Delhi.