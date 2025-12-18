LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Delhi AQI: Low Visibility Hits Flight Operations, Delhi Govt Implements Tougher Measures

Delhi AQI: Low Visibility Hits Flight Operations, Delhi Govt Implements Tougher Measures

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 13:34 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 13:34 IST
Delhi AQI: Low Visibility Hits Flight Operations, Delhi Govt Implements Tougher Measures
Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated sharply, with hazardous AQI levels triggering low visibility and disrupting flight operations at the capital’s airport.

Trending Topics

trending videos