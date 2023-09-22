Delhi air pollution cuts life expectancy by 11.9 years by average

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Why the northern part of India is fast becoming the pollution capital of the world? Join Vikram Chandra as he decodes this critical problem with experts, Dr. GC Khilnani, chairman, of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, New Delhi and Anumita Roy Chowdhury, executive director of Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi and explores the steps that can be taken to combat the airpocalypse that Delhi and the entire indo-gangetic plains grapple with every winter.

