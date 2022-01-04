Deforestation jumps in world''s largest savanna Cerrado, Brazil

Jan 04, 2022, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Deforestation has risen to its highest level since 2015, especially at the world's most species-rich and largest savannah called the Cerrado in Brazil. It is the bio-diversity hot spot of the planet. Watch this video to know more.
