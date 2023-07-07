Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon has reduced by 33% in 2023

Some good news for the planet's forests. Brazil's amazon has gotten a fresh breath of life during the first half of 2023, deforestation in brazil's amazon fell by over 30 per cent. This comes after president Lula Da Silva made tougher environmental policies a priority. Last year, 4,000 square kilometres were cut down under then president Bolsanaro's rule. As per state reports, 2,650 square km of rainforest were cleared in the region in the last 6 months. This is the lowest for the period since 2019.