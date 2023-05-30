Defiant Imran Khan dodges probe team's summons | Pakistan News

The Pakistani establishment has now zeroed down on the chief of the PTI, Imran Khan, amidst the massive crackdown on PTI leaders. A joint investigation team has summoned the former prime minister and the joint investigation team is now probing the 9th of May violence, especially the incident that took place at the Lahore's Corps Commander's House and the other military installations. But defiant Imran Khan however has decided not to appear before the team.