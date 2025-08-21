LOGIN
Defence Minister Approves IDF's Gaza Plan, Settlement Project in West Bank | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 24:14 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 24:14 IST
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the IDF takeover of Gaza City plan on Wednesday, naming the operation "Gideon's Chariots II."

