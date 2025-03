AI startup DeepSeek has disclosed cost and revenue data for its ai models, revealing a theoretical cost-profit ratio of 545 percent per day. The company claims its total daily inference cost is around 87,000 dollars, while potential revenue could reach 562,000 dollars. However, DeepSeek clarifies that actual revenue is lower due to free services and discounted developer access. This disclosure follows an earlier shock to the market when DeepSeek revealed it trained its model for under 6 million dollars using Nvidia’s h800 chips—far less powerful and costly than those used by US Competitors like OpenAI.