Decoding the Chinese shadow over Taiwan polls

A senior leader of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's main opposition party, is in China for meetings with the Taiwanese community, his party said on Thursday, drawing criticism from the ruling party for his going one month before elections. The trip of KMT Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia, a former Taiwanese diplomat and one-time head of Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council, comes as his party seeks to narrow the ruling party's lead ahead of the Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary elections.