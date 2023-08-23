Decoding Chandrayaan-3 landing: 'If problem arises, landing could be delayed'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is progressing slowly for a lunar touchdown at 6pm IST on the 23rd of August. However, in case of an anomaly, the landing could be postponed to Sunday the 27th of August. Watch to know what the Moon Man of India who was also the former ISRO Director Dr Mylswamy Annadurai has to say about the mission.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos