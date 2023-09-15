Decoding Bangladesh's rising geopolitical clout | Inside South Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron was in Dhaka earlier this week, where he signed a major aircraft deal with his Bangladeshi counter. This visit comes days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travelled to the country. The bigger picture shows global powers - both the West and Russia jostling for inroads into Bangladesh, even as China makes its presence felt in the region.

