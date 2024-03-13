Debunking Fake News: Fake image of crowd at India bloc's rally shared online | India Elections 2024

Be it the bogus WhatsApp forwards or AI generated deep fakes we will report them all and tell you the truth behind them. In the latest example an 'X' user recently shared a photo of the massive crowd at a public rally. It was claimed that this crowd gathered at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on March 3rd when India bloc leaders including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders converged for the 'Jan Vishwas Maharally'. Watch to know more!