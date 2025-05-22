LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 22, 2025, 23:04 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 23:04 IST
Death of 2 Israeli staffers in Washington DC shocks the world
Videos May 22, 2025, 23:04 IST

Death of 2 Israeli staffers in Washington DC shocks the world

Two Israeli embassy staff members were killed near a Jewish Museum in Washington. Eyewitnesses said the shooter shouted Free Palestine.

Trending Topics

trending videos