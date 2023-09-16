Death & Devastation: Libya Floods and Morocco Earthquake | This World

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
At least 20,000 people are estimated to have died in Libya after two dams collapsed near the port city of Derna. In Morocco, nearly 3000 people died after a 6.8 magnitude quake shook the country late on Sept 8. Who is to be blamed? The twin disasters? or the tragic unpreparedness? Listen in to Vikram Chandra.

