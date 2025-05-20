Published: May 20, 2025, 13:49 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 13:49 IST
Videos May 20, 2025, 13:49 IST
Deadly tornado tears through US, 28 people dead
Severe weather has unleashed widespread destruction across the central and eastern United States, claiming 28 lives. Over 100,000 homes and businesses across five states have been severely impacted. Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky are among the worst-hit states. More than half a million people have been plunged into darkness as power outages continue to spread.