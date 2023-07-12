videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
Deadly earthquake prompted Syria to open routes for aid work
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jul 12, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Russia vetoed the United Nations security council's aid work in rebel-held areas of Syria. This comes at a time when the aid services to the conflicted region were due for renewal.
LIVE TV