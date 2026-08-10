/Deadliest Ukraine attack on Russia | Why Russia unable to stop Ukrainian drones?

Ukraine has carried out another daring deep-drone strike inside Russia, hitting the city of nizhnekamsk in tatarstan, more than 1,000 kilometres from Ukraine’s border. Russian officials say at least 13 people were killed and dozens injured. The strike comes as Ukraine intensifies attacks on Russia’s oil and military infrastructure. But Kyiv now faces a major danger: Russian retaliation. Moscow continues its heavy missile campaign while Ukraine faces an acute shortage of air-defence interceptors, including patriot missiles capable of tackling ballistic threats.