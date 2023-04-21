Deadliest attack on civilians by military junta | World At War

More than 100 people were killed in a military airstrike by Myanmar's Junta on the 11th of April. This is the deadliest attack on civilians by Myanmar's armed forces. Since the military Junta overthrew the democratically elected government in February 2021. Human rights activists see these systematic attacks as part of a pattern to silence the opposition. Schools, health clinics, even entire villages have been bombed to smithereens to quell the resistance. With strict media censorship, it is difficult to ascertain the scale of violence that is unfolding in the country.