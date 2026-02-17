/Day 2: Chaos At Global AI Summit, Participants Denied Entry

Published: Feb 17, 2026, 22:30 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 22:30 IST
Day two of the Global AI Summit witnessed chaos as several participants were denied entry due to technical glitches and accreditation issues. Long queues and confusion outside the venue sparked frustration among delegates and industry leaders.
Organizers cited technical hiccups in registration systems, while attendees demanded clearer communication and smoother coordination. The disruption has raised concerns over event management at a summit meant to showcase cutting-edge innovation and digital excellence.