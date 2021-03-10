Data reveals, two-thirds of tropical rainforest destroyed or degraded globally

Mar 10, 2021, 04.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to Rainforest Foundation Norway's (RFN) analysis, humans have degraded or destroyed roughly two-thirds of the world's original tropical rainforest cover - raising alarm that a key natural buffer against climate change is quickly vanishing.
