Dancing, decadence and bare bottoms breathe life into Jane Austen classic 'Emma'

Feb 20, 2020, 07.55 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Jane Austen's classic novel 'Emma' has been given a vibrant update. The film, which is directed by Autumn de Wilde, features bright colors and a critically-acclaimed performance by Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the titular character.