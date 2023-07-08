Dalai Lama: Open for talks with China | US chemical weapon stockpile

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: The Dalai Lama, a spiritual authority, has stated that he is prepared to discuss Tibet with China. He added that the Tibetans will continue to be a part of China and do not seek independence. He made the remarks before departing for New Delhi.

