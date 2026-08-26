/'Daayra' poster sparks intrigue as Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj keep secrets hidden

Published: Aug 26, 2026, 17:56 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 17:56 IST
The makers of 'Daayra' have unveiled a new poster that is fueling speculation about the film's plot. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the poster features crime-scene tape, dark imagery and a mysterious hidden figure, hinting at a thriller packed with secrets. While the storyline remains tightly under wraps, the latest artwork suggests an investigation-driven narrative with psychological and suspense elements.