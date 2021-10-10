Czech president Milos Zeman admitted to hospital a day after election

Czech president Milos Zeman has been admitted to a hospital, shortly after meeting prime minister andrej babis after an election in which the former was defeated by a center-right alliance. Zeman is receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. The hospital said he has been admitted due to complications related to an undisclosed chronic condition. It hasn't however, disclosed how serious the president's condition was. His hospitalization could create uncertainty at a time when he is due to lead talks about forming a new government after the election results.