Heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday (Dec 4) under the influence of cyclonic storm 'Michaung'. The state government has issued an alert to the eight districts as it nears the southern coastal region before landfall. An alert was issued to the districts of Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada.