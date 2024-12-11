Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis has pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, a fellow Australian Olympian. Hoskins was fatally struck by a vehicle Dennis was driving outside their home in Adelaide. She succumbed to her injuries in the hospital last December. The case has brought attention to road safety and the responsibilities of drivers in tragic accidents like this. Watch to know more!
Cyclist Champion Rohan Dennis Pleads Guilty Over Car Crash That Killed Wife Melissa Hoskins | WION
