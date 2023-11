Cyber Monday emerged as the undisputed champion of online shopping, with $12.4 billion spent by US Shoppers. This resilient surge, up 9.6% from last year, showcases a robust start to the holiday shopping season. Adding fuel to the spending spree, 'buy-now-pay-later' options witnessed a meteoric rise, contributing a record $940 million in online spending. This represents a substantial 42.5% increase compared to the previous year.