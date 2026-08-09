/CWG 2026: India finished fourth in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

The 2030 Commonwealth Games baton has officially been handed over to India, marking the beginning of preparations for the next edition of the Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India is planning a larger, multi-sport event featuring 15 to 17 disciplines, significantly expanding on Glasgow's scaled-down edition. Two sports being strongly considered for inclusion are Yoga and Kabaddi, both deeply rooted in Indian heritage. Officials believe the 2030 Commonwealth Games could become a major milestone in India's sporting ambitions while also strengthening Ahmedabad's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The inclusion of Yoga and Kabaddi could provide both disciplines with unprecedented global exposure.