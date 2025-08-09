LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Cuba: Massive Waterspout Forms Over Havana's Malecon
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 18:59 IST
Cuba: Massive Waterspout Forms Over Havana's Malecon
Videos Aug 09, 2025, 18:59 IST

Cuba: Massive Waterspout Forms Over Havana's Malecon

A waterspout surprised Havana, causing panic without inflicting damage. This phenomenon, visible from the Malecón, highlights the current climate instability in Cuba.

Trending Topics

trending videos