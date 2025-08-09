Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Cuba: Massive Waterspout Forms Over Havana's Malecon
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 09, 2025, 18:59 IST
| Updated:
Aug 09, 2025, 18:59 IST
Videos
Aug 09, 2025, 18:59 IST
Cuba: Massive Waterspout Forms Over Havana's Malecon
A waterspout surprised Havana, causing panic without inflicting damage. This phenomenon, visible from the Malecón, highlights the current climate instability in Cuba.
Trending Topics
#cuba #havana #wion
trending videos
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow Carried Out Over 500 Attacks in 24 Hours in Kyiv
Gold Futures Hit Record On Tariff Shock
Russia's First Cancer Vaccine is Ready | The Global Race for Cancer Cure
Putin calls Xi, PM Modi & other leaders ahead of meeting with Trump
H-1b Backlash, Layoffs Threaten Future of Indian Techies in US
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Intensifies Attacks As Trump Announces Putin Meet-Up
Divya Deshmukh Defeats Humpy to Win FIDE Women's World Cup, Becomes Grandmaster
Pune twist techie rape case: friend or delivery person? Pune woman's web of lies on rape, revealed
China Floods: Torrential Rains Triggers Flooding, Landslides in Beijing; 38 Killed
China Floods: Severe flooding hits Gansu & Zhengzhou | Flood alert raised amid heavy rain
EU Accuses Online Giant 'Temu' Over Sale of 'Illegal' Products
US-India trade: Trump increases tariffs on India to 50% over Russian oil purchase
Brazil’s Indigenous Leaders Slam U.S. Policies | Demand Respect for Sovereignty & Environment
Trump Warns Of 'Great Depression' If Tariffs Fall
Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin murdered over parking space in Delhi
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia presses offensive as peace talks loom | Escalation & diplomacy in focus
India: 2 Soldiers Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K As Op Akhal Enters Day 9
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Nigel Farage surges in UK polls as reform UK gains momentum ahead of general election
Monster earthquake exposes Putin's secret nuclear base
Debt Reduction Vs Dollar Giveaway: Decoding Trump's Tariff Rebates
India: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR Triggers Waterlogging, Traffic Disruptions
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump, Putin Meet To Decide Ukraine's Fate
Global Markets Outpace Wall Street In 2025
Pune rape horror: ‘I will come again’: Chilling details emerge in Pune rape case
Red Alert Issued As Delhi-NCR Witnesses Heavy Rain, Waterlogging In Places
Israel-Gaza War: Trump urges Netanyahu to ensure Gaza Aid | Israel must do more for Gaza aid: Vance
LA Wildfires: Wildfire Rages Through Mountains North of LA, Thousands Ordered to Evacuate
U.S. Offers $50 MN for Information to Arrest Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia storms Kharkiv as Trump eyes Putin meeting
Israel Gaza War: Wave of Anger Over Netanyahu's Gaza Takeover Plan
South Africa's Ramaphosa & Putin hold discussions over phone
Jammu And Kashmir Bans 25 Books Deemed "Secessionist"
Iran Issues Message of Support For Hezbollah As Lebanon Mulls Disarming Group
India's counterattack: Five ways New Delhi can hurt the U.S.
Canada’s ‘Burning’ Problem | Wildfires, Climate Change & Rising Global Concern
'Greater Israel' Plan Resurfaces as IDF Expands Strikes in Syria
Iran's Proxy, the Houthis Fire 68th Missile at Israel Since March
Tehran Thwarts CIA-Mossad Regime Change Plot
Instagram's New 'Stalking' Feature | Instagram's Big Shift
US Agriculture In The Tariff Crossfire
Open AI launches ChatGPT-5 ; GPT being integrated into Microsoft platforms
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Issues War Warning! Russia Threatens NATO With Retaliation
LA Wildfires: Rapidly Spreading Fire Prompts Thousands Of Evacuations In California
Southern California wildfire inches closer to 'megafire' status