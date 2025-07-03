CTA Chief says China preparing for Dalai Lama's demise for 20 years

The President of the Tibetan government in exile, Penpa Tsering has said that India could be "likely choice" for the reincarnation of Dalai Lama, but it depends on "any signs or messages regarding his next life" by the Tibetan spiritual leader. The 14th Dalai Lama on Wednesday announced that the office of Dalai Lama will continue after him and the "recognition" of 15th Dalai Lama will be done by the Ganden Phodrang trust. Watch this report for more details!