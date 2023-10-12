Crypto token Ether could rise five-fold by 2026-end

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Some good news for owners of Ether the second largest cryptocurrency token. Ether could rise more than fivefold in value by the end of 2026 and this is according to the global bank Standard Charter. The bank predicts that ether may hit $8,000 over the next two years and this bold prediction is based on the fact that Ether is proving to be an important player in the emerging digital economy.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos