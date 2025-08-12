Published: Aug 12, 2025, 11:14 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 11:14 IST
Crypto adoption surging by the day
In Bolivia these days, anything else seems to be a better choice than holding the domestic currency. With confidence in the once-dominant socialist government at record lows, inflation at a three-decade high, and dollars in limited supply, the Boliviano's purchasing power has plummeted. That's why more and more people are turning to a risky alternative to do business and protect their hard-earned savings: cryptocurrencies.