Crude oil price in US falls to level not seen since year 1999, WTI crude price below $15 for a barrel

Apr 20, 2020, 05.35 PM(IST)
The Crude oil price in US falls to level not seen since year 1999. The May contract of American West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell more than 31% to $12.43 a barrel on Monday. Its lowest level since 4 March 1999.