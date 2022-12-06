Critically Speaking- Wion's take on 'Qala,' 'An Action Hero,' and 'Freddy'

Bollywood seemed to have redeemed itself in the fag end of 2022. Three incredibly different films released last week each pushing the envelope with its story and performances. Kartik Aaryan turned creepy killer in Shashanka Ghosh's 'Freddy,' while Ayushmann Khurrana was on the run in 'An Action Hero' and Tripti Dimri fought inner demons and past traumas in Anvita Dutt's 'Qala'. Here is our take on these three films. Which one did you watch?