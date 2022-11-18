Critically Speaking: Is 'Drishyam 2' a worthy remake?

Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak's film 'Drishyam 2' remains honest to the origin story. A remake of 2021 Malayalam film by the same name, the film carries forward the story where the first film 'Drishyam' ended. Starring Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna the film centers around Salgaonkar family and how the family is coping seven years after the murder of Sam Deshmukh, son of top cop Mira Deshmukh. But is the film a worthy remake of the Malayalam film? Watch Critically Speaking to know more.