Critically Speaking: Is Anurag-Taapsee's 'Dobaaraa' worth your time?

Anurag Kashyap returns to the big screen with his new directorial venture 'Dobaaraa'. An official remake of a Spanish film called 'Mirage', 'Dobaaraaa' features Taapsee Pannu, Saswat Chatterjee, Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhatt in key roles. This is Anurag and Taapsee's second film together. The two worked together in 'Mannmarziyaan' which was a love story. 'Dobaaraa' on the other hand, is a completely different genre and has a complex story that talks about time travel, a parallel universe and alternate realities. Considering it's a remake of a film, does 'Dobaaraa' meet expectations? Watch Critically Speaking to find out.