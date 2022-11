Set in the 1950s England, Prime Video's latest film 'My Policeman' highlights the love story of two men, Tom and Pattrick and how they use Marrion to hide their illicit romance from the society Parts tragic and parts romantic 'My Policeman' has top performances from Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. But while the performances are great the story lacks the effect it desires to have on it's viewers. So is 'My Policeman' worth your time? Watch Critically Speaking to know more.