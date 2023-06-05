Criminals exploit cybersecurity once again, MOVEit tool exploited to steal data

The mysterious and dark hacking World worldwide criminals are constantly looking for new ways to exploit cyber security this time hackers have stolen data from the systems of several users of a popular file transfer tool and the tool that we're talking about here is move a transfer it is owned by progress software and is designed to allow Enterprises to transfer files between business partners and customers yes it's a serious case there the news is revealed by a team of U.S security researchers and it comes one day after the softwares maker disclosed that a security flaw had been discovered the exact number and identity of the impacted organizations remain unclear the Chief Information officer has chosen not to disclose these details however he said that progress software has taken prompt action to address the vulnerability.