Crimea summit aims at restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity

Published: Aug 24, 2022, 04:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Amidst a raging war with Russia, Ukraine has vowed to take back Crimea, a territory annexed by Moscow in 2014. Ukrainian President Zelensky on Tuesday said taking Crimea back would help re-establish world law and order.
