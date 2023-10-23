Cricket World Cup 2023: India beat New Zealand to go top | WION World of Cricket

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
India have maintained their perfect record at the World Cup with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in Dharamsala. Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul while Virat Kohli proved he is the master of the chase again. Wion's cricket expert Dav Whatmore breaks down India's victory in a conversation with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

