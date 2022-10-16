CPC Meet: Xi Jinping's 'Unification' pitch, asserts on Taiwan and Hong Kong

Published: Oct 16, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It is a big day for China today as the Communist Party of China kicked off a week-long meeting which is the party's most important political event. President Xi Jinping opened the Congress with nearly two-hour long speech given the events.
