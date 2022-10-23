CPC: Chinese President Xi Jinping emerges all-powerful, picked as party's general secretary

China's Communist party has wrapped its once in five years Congress in Beijing but Xi Jinping expected to seal an unprecedented third term in power. The President preceded over the week-long closed-door meeting with top officials.
