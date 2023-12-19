COVID resurges in India | 260 cases in one day | States issue advisories | WION Live Discussion

Covid cases are once again on the rise, in India. The Indian government has confirmed the presence of JN.1 subvariant of COVID-19 in the southern state of Kerala. The Union Health Ministry data on Monday revealed that India recorded 260 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours. What more do we know about this sub-variant? How contagious is it? How severe will the infection be? To discuss matters further, we're joined by Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman National IMA COVID Task Force & Past President, Indian Medical Association, Kochi.