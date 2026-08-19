/Covid origins mystery deepens after Fauci adviser’s guilty plea

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 22:46 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 22:46 IST
#Gravitas The debate over the origins of COVID-19 has taken a new turn after a former senior adviser to Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted to helping conceal U.S. federal records linked to coronavirus research. The development is reigniting questions about transparency, record-keeping, and what information was available during investigations into the pandemic's origins. The case is likely to intensify scrutiny of key figures and institutions involved in COVID-era decision-making.